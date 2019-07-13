Lyrical Asset Management LP Boosted Its Suncor Energy (SU) Stake by $19.10 Million; Shares Declined; Sawgrass Asset Management Holding in Emergent Biosolutn Com (EBS) Cut by $928,000 as Market Value Declined

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Emergent Biosolutn Inc Com (EBS) by 55.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 18,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,645 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 33,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Emergent Biosolutn Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.25. About 191,209 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 11.29% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 09/05/2018 – SCALES CORPORATION LTD – SELLS BUSINESSES POLARCOLD STORES AND WHAKATU COLDSTORES LTD TO EMERGENT COLD; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes That Enhance Execution of Company’s Growth Strategy; 25/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.38, REV VIEW $731.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Sprott Inc. Invests In Emergent Technology Holdings; 03/05/2018 – Emergent Biosolutions 1Q Rev $117.8M; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – COLLABORATION WITH PROFECTUS BIOSCIENCES INC. AND EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC; 26/03/2018 – Emergent Appoints Richard Lindahl as Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS COMPLETES MRP FOR BIOTHRAX IN EUROPE

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 596,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9.35M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.21M, up from 8.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 1.63 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain

Analysts await Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 85.05% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EBS’s profit will be $8.22M for 67.58 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Emergent BioSolutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -223.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Emergent BioSolutions Announces Preliminary 2018 Financial Results and Provides 2019 Financial Forecast – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Emergent BioSolutions Awarded 10-Year HHS Contract Valued at Approximately $535 Million to Deliver Vaccinia Immune Globulin Intravenous (VIGIV) in Support of Smallpox Preparedness – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Emergent BioSolutions to Offer All Public Libraries and YMCAs in the U.S. Free Opioid Awareness Education and NARCAN® (naloxone HCl) Nasal Spray – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Emergent BioSolutions CEO to step down – Washington Business Journal” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold EBS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 2.68% more from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Profund Advsr Ltd Llc holds 4,387 shares. 1,690 were reported by Smith Asset Mngmt Gru L P. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.04% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 59,000 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management has 0.01% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 13,700 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 51,463 shares stake. Sterling Lc has 26,674 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 180,156 are owned by Sio Management Limited Liability Company. Fmr holds 0% or 513,281 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co owns 5,774 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 30,592 shares. Moreover, Chatham Capital Incorporated has 0.35% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 26,812 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp invested in 0% or 9,539 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 0% or 23,174 shares.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 11,305 shares to 35,260 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fair Isaac Corp Com (NYSE:FICO) by 4,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc Cl C.