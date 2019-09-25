Lyrical Asset Management LP Boosted Its Holding in Suncor Energy (SU) as Stock Value Declined; As Royce Value Tr (RVT) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Shaker Financial Services Has Upped Position by $1.10 Million

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 30.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 84,871 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 362,515 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.05M, up from 277,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 27,948 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 42,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 9.39 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $292.65 million, up from 9.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 358,980 shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 103,969 shares to 3.54M shares, valued at $124.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 166,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.28M shares, and cut its stake in Owens (NYSE:OI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.62, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold RVT shares while 28 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 19.59 million shares or 1.87% less from 19.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 455,934 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) or 62,359 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2.51% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) or 390,218 shares. Shaker Fincl Svcs Limited Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 362,515 shares. 266,939 were reported by Oppenheimer Com Incorporated. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv has 2 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott owns 374,681 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Da Davidson Co owns 191,819 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 1.54M are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability holds 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) or 32,153 shares. Crow Point Prtn Lc holds 0.13% or 60,052 shares. 18,542 were reported by Css Ltd Il. 13,474 were reported by Coastline Tru. Landscape Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,372 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Yakira Cap Management holds 175,827 shares.