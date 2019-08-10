Lyrical Asset Management LP Boosted Its Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Stake; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Arbor Investment Advisors Upped Its Stake

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 627,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 8.91 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.74 million, up from 8.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.22. About 2.92M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE OF JV IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $600 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Net $75M; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 23/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER – ANNOUNCED A NEW NATURAL RUBBER PROCUREMENT POLICY REFLECTING ITS COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE SOURCING OF RAW MATERIALS; 18/04/2018 – After MarketNews: Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director Of Investor Relations; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Strengthens Commitment to Sustainable Natural Rubber; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR SEES FY TOTAL SEGMENT OPER INCOME $1.8B TO $1.9B; 09/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Honda for Sustainability Leadership; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.: $40M of Start-up Costs Related to TireHub Joint Venture to Be Split Equally With Bridgestone

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Inc. (JNJ) by 109.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,585 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, up from 2,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $652,628 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.