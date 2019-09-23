Lyons Wealth Management Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $655,662 as Stock Price Rose; As Micron Technology (MU) Market Valuation Rose, Credit Capital Investments Has Cut Stake

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 4,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, up from 6,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $139.24. About 5.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 102,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 601,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21M, down from 703,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50. About 6.70M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Microsoft’s (MSFT) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/27/2019: PLAN, MOMO, BILI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Somerset Group Incorporated Ltd Liability owns 28,218 shares. Mcrae Capital Mngmt owns 112,278 shares. 16,589 were accumulated by Cape Ann National Bank & Trust. Stearns Serv Gru reported 1.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Summit Strategies owns 6,926 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Independent Investors Inc has 62,530 shares. Forte Cap Limited Liability Company Adv has 0.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bell Bancorp, a North Dakota-based fund reported 19,247 shares. Checchi Advisers holds 1.51% or 88,719 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Maryland Management has 4.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Community & Inv Com stated it has 4.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Trust has invested 2.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt reported 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Telemark Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 100,000 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $77.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 125,000 shares to 372,000 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.57M for 30.49 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd has 0.14% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Allstate Corporation has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.91% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, J Goldman & Com LP has 0.09% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Srb stated it has 14,411 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Delta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 1.7% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Ltd has invested 0.12% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Private Asset Mgmt accumulated 310,362 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 92,496 are held by Gideon Capital. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,028 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 24,078 were accumulated by Malaga Cove Capital Limited. 10,535 are owned by Colony Grp Limited Liability. Wafra holds 0.65% or 503,248 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Micron target boosted on DRAM trends – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Micron Stock Is Poised to Surge, but Be Careful in the Short Term – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Micron (MU) Down 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Bull Case Looks Dicey for Micron Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy ‘Cheap’ Micron (MU) Stock Before Earnings, Despite Chip Price Worries? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.