Lyons Wealth Management Upped Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $2.46 Million; South Texas Money Management LTD Has Lowered Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding as Shares Rose

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $117.04. About 1.11M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Fremont-Rideout Hlth Gp, CA Bnd Rtg To ‘A’ Fm ‘BBB-‘; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video)

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 12,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 167,308 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, down from 179,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 3.65 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Llc invested 0.53% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 174,149 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Sns Financial Gp Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Brookmont Cap invested in 35,139 shares or 2.42% of the stock. Profit Mgmt Limited Liability owns 2,024 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.25% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, Netherlands-based fund reported 31,600 shares. Leisure Cap has 6,080 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company accumulated 7,325 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd holds 6.7% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 91,479 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc holds 1.23% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 205,000 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Noesis Cap Mangement accumulated 64,584 shares. 2,968 were accumulated by Pitcairn. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 126,475 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – FMCSA To Delay Compliance Deadlines For Driver Training Rule – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS To Release Second-Quarter Results On Wednesday, July 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “With a Yield Near a 10-Year High, Is UPS Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons the Market Is Being Harsh on UPS – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 150 shares were bought by Cesarone Nando, worth $16,731.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. by 166,679 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $18.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Activision Blizzard declares $0.37 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Activision Blizzard Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Activision’s (ATVI) 2019 Overwatch League Features New Teams – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Reports Of Developer Shakeup On ‘Call Of Duty’ Hit Activision Blizzard’s Stock – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Mgmt holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Putnam Invs Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 888,665 shares. Wright Investors Serv Inc stated it has 0.31% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 1,350 are held by Signaturefd. Twin Cap Mgmt owns 30,170 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Millennium holds 0.14% or 2.06 million shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 411,423 shares. New York-based Lumina Fund Management Lc has invested 0.21% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Vanguard Inc stated it has 56.50M shares. First City Mngmt has invested 0.19% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Swiss Fincl Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 2.42M shares. 416 are owned by Salem Invest Counselors Inc. Voya Management Limited Liability Co owns 283,006 shares. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owns 1.03 million shares.