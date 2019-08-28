Lyons Wealth Management Trimmed Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As Texas Instrs (TXN) Share Value Rose, Maple Capital Management Boosted Position by $318,742

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $117.75. About 1.06M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 3,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 76,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, up from 73,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $122.18. About 3.68M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8,498 shares to 91,307 shares, valued at $11.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,990 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis accumulated 234,390 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Doheny Asset Ca has 0.64% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Guardian Life Of America reported 2,707 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. South Dakota Inv Council invested 0.33% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Guggenheim Capital Lc invested 0.4% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Westwood Management Il owns 87,400 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0.36% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Evergreen Cap Mgmt Lc reported 8,001 shares. Sunbelt Secs accumulated 0.2% or 3,746 shares. M&T National Bank Corp reported 135,919 shares stake. City Holdg Communications reported 0.47% stake. Valmark Advisers invested in 0.01% or 2,510 shares. 260 are owned by Washington Tru National Bank & Trust. State Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Parkside Financial Bank Tru stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55M and $35.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 22,200 shares to 75,631 shares, valued at $8.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 25.82 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.