Lyons Wealth Management Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Park-Ohio Holdings (NASDAQ:PKOH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Park-Ohio Holdings has $40 highest and $3000 lowest target. $35’s average target is 27.13% above currents $27.53 stock price. Park-Ohio Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of PKOH in report on Monday, August 12 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. See Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Neutral Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

21/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 47.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 5,489 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Lyons Wealth Management Llc holds 6,104 shares with $721,000 value, down from 11,593 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.54. About 8.30 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 6.49% above currents $138.54 stock price. Microsoft had 28 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 25. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, April 25.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 273,973 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has 11.96M shares for 12.08% of their portfolio. Montgomery Invest Management Incorporated reported 18,478 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Weitz Inv Inc has 17,500 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Letko Brosseau & Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,000 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt reported 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cna Fincl Corporation has 185,400 shares for 4.64% of their portfolio. 9.89 million were reported by Hsbc Public Ltd Co. Zacks Invest Management holds 2.48% or 979,339 shares. Dodge & Cox reported 31.62 million shares or 3.06% of all its holdings. Welch Cap Prtn Limited Liability Co New York has 1,990 shares. Lyons Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 2.03% stake. Mackenzie owns 4.49M shares. Lakeview Capital Prns Ltd Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 23,921 shares. Mount Vernon Assoc Inc Md holds 27,645 shares or 4.98% of its portfolio.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $347.76 million. The companyÂ’s Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management services, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and sources, plans, and procures production components, including fasteners, pins, valves, hoses, wire harnesses, clamps and fittings, and rubber and plastic components. It has a 6.25 P/E ratio. This segment also engineers and makes precision cold formed and cold extruded products, including locknuts, SPAC nuts, and wheel hardware.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 0.39% less from 6.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Boston Advsrs Ltd Llc has 26,650 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 45,848 shares stake. Euclidean Techs Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 56,060 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 66,710 shares. State Street Corp reported 163,223 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 285 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, a California-based fund reported 1,429 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Renaissance Tech Limited has 84,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) for 10,400 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Fmr Limited Liability reported 17,042 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability invested in 414,800 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $803,761 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $69,057 was bought by WERT JAMES W. 4,000 shares were bought by CRAWFORD EDWARD F, worth $125,414 on Wednesday, June 12.