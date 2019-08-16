Lyons Wealth Management Trimmed Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $901,559 as Stock Price Rose; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Raised Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Holding by $1.07 Million; Valuation Declined

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 99.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 152,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The institutional investor held 305,566 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 153,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $880.94M market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.77. About 211,330 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research; 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA – AS PER OUTCOME, OXFORD NANOPORE WILL REFRAIN FROM OFFERING “2D” SEQUENCING PRODUCTS THROUGH END OF 2023 IN UK & GERMANY; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore; 07/03/2018 Pacific Biosciences Enhances Performance and Affordability of Key Applications on the Sequel System; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca; 13/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES GETS U.S. PATENT FOR CONCATEMER SEQUENCING; 27/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Ten-Unit Sequel System Order for Annoroad; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES – U.S. DISTRICT COURT DENIED A MOTION TO DISMISS FILED ON DEC 14, 2017 BY UNIT OF OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $119.29. About 566,354 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $261.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 19,102 shares to 42,004 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 24,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,422 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 84,644 shares. Gabelli Inv Advisers Incorporated owns 1.21 million shares. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) reported 2,187 shares stake. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). D E Shaw Company holds 1.48M shares. Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Intll Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has 88,142 shares. New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0.03% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Prudential Finance has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Polar Asset Prtn has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 740 shares. Blackrock invested in 11.14M shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 35,288 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt holds 224,300 shares.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55M and $35.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 50,594 shares to 53,603 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63M for 26.16 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.