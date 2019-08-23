Lyons Wealth Management Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut by $647,702 as Share Value Rose; Matthews International Capital Management Lifted China Mobile Limited (CHL) Position by $35.61 Million

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 15.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 712,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272.83 million, up from 4.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.81. About 458,976 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 net profit up 5 pct on boost from 4G subscriber growth; 16/03/2018 – China Mobile 5G Innovation Center Hong Kong Open Lab Grand Opening; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – ORDINARY FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.582 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Operating Revenue CNY185.5 Billion Vs CNY184 Billion Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- EXPECTED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ABOUT RMB 34 BLN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- AS OF LATEST PRACTICABLE DATE, CHINA MOBILE DIRECTLY HELD 38 PCT OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL; 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table); 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1% at CNY114.28 Billion

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 5,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,104 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 11,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $133.53. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives

More notable recent China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Nokia Stock: Will There Be a 5G Payoff? – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Does China Mobile’s Wireline Broadband Business Compare With Its Peers? – Forbes” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There An Opportunity With China Mobile Limited’s (HKG:941) 26% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in China Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Are Selling China Mobile for the Wrong Reasons – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bilibili Inc by 56,900 shares to 332,800 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 669,237 shares, and cut its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,506 are held by Chase Invest Counsel. North Star Investment owns 128,669 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 14,386 were reported by Focused Wealth Inc. Osborne Prtn Management Ltd Llc has invested 3.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Telemark Asset Mgmt Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 77.99M shares or 1.43% of the stock. Selway Asset Mngmt, a Idaho-based fund reported 38,880 shares. Suncoast Equity reported 153,077 shares stake. Mraz Amerine And Assoc owns 57,319 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Boyar Asset Management Incorporated owns 6.87% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 77,424 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Co holds 2.67% or 1.09M shares in its portfolio. Veritas Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 10.62% or 920,773 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 140,345 shares or 2.36% of the stock. Comml Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd, Singapore-based fund reported 19,432 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft clarifies voice data privacy policy – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Microsoft The New Safe Haven Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft contractors listen to Xbox audio – Vice – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.