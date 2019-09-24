Lyons Wealth Management Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Boosted by $655,662; Madison Investment Holdings Decreased Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.23 Million as Stock Value Rose

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 4,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 6,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $138.88. About 10.03M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 9,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 281,224 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.67M, down from 290,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 10.03 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 184,605 are held by Yhb Investment Advisors. Bowling Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 100,178 shares or 2.19% of their US portfolio. Eagle Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 18.78 million shares. Mechanics Bankshares Department holds 3.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 99,653 shares. Veritas Invest Mngmt (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 218,957 shares. Sabal Tru Company reported 283,952 shares or 3.35% of all its holdings. First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora has invested 3.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.6% or 16,035 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Heritage holds 2.84% or 368,828 shares in its portfolio. Community State Bank Na has invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Light Street Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 348,850 shares. Holt Advsrs Limited Liability Corp Dba Holt Partners Limited Partnership stated it has 2,177 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. St Germain D J stated it has 37,274 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Trust Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 2,348 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RiverPark Large Growth Fund – Microsoft Corp. – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft bull praises vendor Pentagon contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 22,029 shares to 1.84M shares, valued at $61.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 20,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,051 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

