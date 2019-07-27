Lyons Wealth Management Raised United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $2.46 Million; Shares Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Miller Investment Management LP Has Upped Its Holding

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Cumulative Voting, Report on Investments Tied to Genocide; 15/05/2018 – Match Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 25/03/2018 – Relative Value in U.S. Treasuries Not Enough to Tempt JPMorgan; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.51 million shares traded or 154.75% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards; 15/03/2018 – ZEW KOGENERACJA SA KGN.WA – PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PCT FROM 17.74 PCT IN TENDER OFFER; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A+’ On Gallatin Cnty SD #27, MT GO Bnds; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Domestic Package Rev $10.23B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt holds 0.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 20,852 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Tru stated it has 2.76% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mount Vernon Md invested in 3.95% or 25,564 shares. Missouri-based National Bank has invested 1.44% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hayek Kallen Mngmt holds 0.89% or 13,627 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Company reported 19,501 shares. Jones Lllp reported 126,150 shares. 145,736 were reported by Cypress Capital Ltd. Steinberg Asset Mngmt accumulated 21,103 shares. 669,796 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc. Sfmg Limited Liability Corp holds 10,084 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 21,413 shares. Great Lakes Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 17,354 shares. Aspen Invest Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 19,580 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Schnieders Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 53,704 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of stock. Shares for $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. Petno Douglas B had sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,996 shares to 375,716 shares, valued at $106.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 240,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 80,397 shares stake. Moreover, Skylands Ltd Liability has 0.48% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 30,900 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Mgmt has 10,977 shares. Dt Invest Partners Limited Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 30,576 shares. Moreover, Burney has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Smith Moore And reported 4,581 shares. Kanawha Capital Limited Liability reported 0.07% stake. 9,241 were reported by Spears Abacus Limited Liability Company. Berkshire Hathaway has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 1,959 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Stewart And Patten Com Ltd Liability Corporation owns 106,120 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 2,689 shares. Strategic Advsr Llc stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).