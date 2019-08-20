Lyons Wealth Management Raised Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $2.46 Million; Market Value Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Declined While Matrix Asset Advisors Trimmed Its Stake

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $115.07. About 2.12 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 125,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 379,267 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.48 million, down from 504,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 15.62M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Asset Mgmt owns 198,556 shares for 2.25% of their portfolio. Manchester Capital Lc has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 2,509 shares. Stifel Fincl invested in 1.06% or 6.94 million shares. Bonness Enter holds 2.79% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 79,700 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lpl Lc has 1.74M shares. Blue Chip Prns accumulated 237,003 shares or 3.03% of the stock. West Family Invs Inc invested in 120,000 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0.93% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Washington Tru owns 224,916 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Company reported 199,839 shares. Tradewinds Cap Lc holds 0.61% or 30,950 shares. 10 invested in 273,165 shares or 3.17% of the stock. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability holds 3.85 million shares or 0.69% of its portfolio.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 26,943 shares to 302,182 shares, valued at $8.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 27,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Ptnrs Ltd holds 1,881 shares. Tcw Grp holds 736,398 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. American Mngmt accumulated 35 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs Inc accumulated 84,979 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 68,114 shares. Country Club Trust Na holds 0.85% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 64,519 shares. Paradigm Asset Comm Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 8,870 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fiduciary reported 9,066 shares. Moreover, Advsr Asset Management has 0.33% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 163,482 shares. 45,238 were reported by Van Eck Associate. Beacon Fincl owns 69,882 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Company accumulated 560,876 shares. 102,544 were accumulated by Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Liberty has 0.26% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).