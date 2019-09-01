Lyons Wealth Management Position In United Parcel Service (UPS) Was Has Boosted; As Illumina (ILMN) Market Value Declined, Glenmede Trust Company Na Raised Holding by $525,450

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 52.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 1,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 4,898 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 3,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $281.42. About 628,438 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.21M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UPS Is Waiving Delivery Surcharges for the Holidays – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Announces CFO Succession Plan NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “UPS won’t add residential delivery holiday surcharges â€” but that comes with a cost – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Transparency And Personalization Are The Next Frontiers For Online Retailers, UPS Study Finds – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Invests in Autonomous Trucking Company, Tests Self-Driving Tractor Trailers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holdings holds 0.01% or 22,813 shares in its portfolio. Trustco Bancorporation N Y accumulated 5,223 shares. Asset holds 50,304 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset holds 14,586 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Massachusetts Finance Serv Ma has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bbva Compass National Bank Inc accumulated 0.2% or 28,391 shares. Welch Forbes Lc reported 77,008 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 133,642 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors reported 1.37% stake. Independent Investors reported 28,211 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 9.04M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Nbt Commercial Bank N A owns 0.14% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 6,820 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 2,007 shares.

