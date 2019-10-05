Lyons Wealth Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Raised by $655,662; Facebook (FB) Holder Arbor Investment Advisors Upped Holding by $428,160 as Stock Rose

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 4,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 6,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 124.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,028 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, up from 1,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Coming up in 30 minutes: Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg sits down for a live exclusive interview with CNBC’s @JBoorstin from Facebook’s headquarters. Watch on CNBC TV or; 07/05/2018 – Facebook defends WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption; 09/05/2018 – IAC CEO Joey Levin penned a letter assuring shareholders the Match Group parent company was well-positioned to compete with Facebook in the dating space; 23/03/2018 – CleanTechnica: Elon Deletes SpaceX & Tesla Facebook Pages (After Discovering Them); 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS UP TO 87M PEOPLE AFFECTED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s data privacy fallout could give a boost to the online ledger underlying bitcoin: Analyst; 21/03/2018 – FB: #Mozilla chairwoman Mitchell Baker tells me her company has stopped advertising on #Facebook. This comes after the company launched a petition asking Facebook to ensure users’ privacy; 08/05/2018 – Facebook added Jeff Zients, the former Director of the National Economic Council, to its board of directors; 08/05/2018 – Social Capital CEO Says Consumers Partly At Fault For Facebook (Video); 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook on Facebook’s data-leak scandal: ‘I wouldn’t be in this situation’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exchange Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 77,336 shares. Cwh Capital Mngmt reported 39,309 shares stake. Murphy Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 94,279 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Company holds 3.88% or 249,997 shares. Menlo Advsr Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 50,251 shares. Moreover, Grace And White New York has 0.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,165 shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank And Trust holds 155,688 shares or 3.84% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 5.14 million shares stake. 10 owns 120,138 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Woodley Farra Manion holds 399,855 shares. Penbrook Llc invested in 6.49% or 45,180 shares. Salem Management reported 66,299 shares or 4.93% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 21.81 million shares. Etrade Capital Management Limited Com owns 0.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 206,457 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd has 24,163 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Lc has invested 1.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Freestone Cap Holding Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 20,308 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Philadelphia owns 2.44% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 143,265 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Communications Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.15% or 5,001 shares. Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Co reported 1,478 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Smith Moore & Company holds 6,930 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 111,886 shares or 1.9% of their US portfolio. Lynch & In invested in 0.08% or 1,230 shares. 29,035 are owned by Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc. Bahl Gaynor holds 6,735 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zebra Ltd Com has 2,552 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.85% or 9,056 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Company reported 1.56% stake.

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $433.57 million and $319.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Treasury Floating Rate Bond Etf (TFLO) by 35,581 shares to 719,166 shares, valued at $36.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

