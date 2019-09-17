Lyons Wealth Management Lowered Netapp (NTAP) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Professional Advisory Services Maintains Holding in Analog Devices (ADI)

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 58.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 28,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 20,268 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 49,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.44. About 2.34M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 34.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 46,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 184,490 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.82M, up from 137,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $115.59. About 881,346 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold NTAP shares while 185 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.58 million shares or 4.86% less from 230.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gru Incorporated stated it has 29.02M shares. Mariner Limited Liability reported 14,069 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs holds 0% or 116 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 43,949 shares. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 46,952 shares. Alberta Inv Corporation holds 33,500 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 4,455 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 112,664 are held by Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 601,443 shares. Sensato Investors Llc stated it has 5,200 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Ltd invested in 0.02% or 723,746 shares. Srb Corporation accumulated 7,812 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.02% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 3,466 shares. Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 16 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 2,367 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $185.57 million for 18.09 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

