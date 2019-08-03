Lyons Wealth Management Lifted United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $2.46 Million; Willingdon Wealth Management Cut Metlife (MET) Stake as Share Price Rose

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 98.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 55,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 1,103 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47,000, down from 56,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 8.81 million shares traded or 95.29% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – MetLife Announces Date for Investor Conference in Asia; 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video); 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee lnducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing Hall of Fame®; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ROE 9.0% VS 5.3% Y/Y; 07/03/2018 – MetLife Names Exec VP Debel Head of Retirement & Income Solutions; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: McCallion Will Join Company’s Executive Group; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL; 07/03/2018 – MetLife’s Debel Currently Serves as U.S. Chief Financial Officer

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.51 million shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 06/03/2018 – UPS: Barber to Assume Responsibility for Global Small Package, Freight, Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding Units and Engineering

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 94,611 shares. Foster Motley reported 0.2% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Schroder Management Gp holds 140,186 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Element Management reported 89,503 shares. American Century Companies holds 1.27 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cipher Capital LP owns 27,514 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc holds 72 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, Germany-based fund reported 22,279 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated owns 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 56 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc owns 0.03% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1,846 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Retail Bank has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP owns 271,255 shares. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division owns 141,937 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 2.80 million shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 27,575 shares in its portfolio.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 12,702 shares to 21,702 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 54,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 shares were sold by Peretz Richard N., worth $1.01M.