Lyons Wealth Management Lifted United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $2.46 Million as Share Price Declined; Kensico Capital Management Lowered Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake by $31.30 Million

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 460,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.55 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $789.33M, down from 12.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 978,928 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.45 million shares traded or 10.82% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Asset Management Adds UPS, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Milliken, CO GO Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; New Debt Rated ‘AA-‘; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.09 million shares to 5.66M shares, valued at $210.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63 million for 78.98 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 112,800 shares. Hudock Capital Group Limited Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 119 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). American Century Companies has invested 0.23% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Texas Yale Corporation holds 0.06% or 20,896 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pnc Serv Grp Inc has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 6,962 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,904 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cwh Capital Management Incorporated holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 55,170 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 17 shares. Rare holds 4.85% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 1.04M shares. Great Lakes Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Tower Rech Limited (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 2,128 shares. Carroll Assoc Inc accumulated 3,245 shares. Valueworks Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 83,124 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Co holds 0.04% or 2.17M shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Balance Sheet Numbers Are Key for Chesapeake Energy Stock – Investorplace.com” on January 18, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Kitimat LNG Expansion Project – Public Comments Invited – Stockhouse” published on July 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston LNG co. hasn’t given up on a U.S. stock listing yet – Houston Business Journal” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cheniere Corpus Christi Stage III and Apache Sign Long-Term Gas Supply Agreement Indexed to Global LNG Prices – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere and Bechtel Announce Substantial Completion of Train 1 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project – Business Wire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FreightWaves Radio Preview: The Outlook For IMO2020; Convoy, Retention And The Last-Mile – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul /Backhaul Double Album Of Freight – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Charlene Thomas To Participate In Prestigious Program Hosted By The Secretary Of Defense – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Commentary: How To Find The Right Investors For Your LogisticsTech Venture – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando also bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares.