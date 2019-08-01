Lyons Wealth Management Lifted Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $2.46 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Capital Southwest (CSWC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Moab Capital Partners Cut Its Stake by $1.65 Million

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $116.98. About 4.81M shares traded or 44.61% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 06/03/2018 – UPS: Barber to Assume Responsibility for Global Small Package, Freight, Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding Units and Engineering

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 78,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 977,124 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.56 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.35M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.05. About 65,471 shares traded or 2.17% up from the average. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) or 100 shares. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 52,289 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset Inc holds 0.06% or 170,130 shares. Pnc Fin Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 276 shares. Bard Assoc reported 19,375 shares. Confluence Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Limited invested in 0% or 12,525 shares. Punch Associate Investment Mngmt Inc holds 2.69% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) or 1.50 million shares. Grace & White Ny has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Advisory Rech owns 46,870 shares. North Carolina-based Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 10,664 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Comml Bank & holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 250 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 634,902 shares. Brown Advisory reported 10,700 shares.

Analysts await Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 41.38% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.29 per share. CSWC’s profit will be $7.25 million for 12.84 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Capital Southwest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For June 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Capital Southwest Provides a $10 Million Split Lien Term Loan to Refinance Rock Hill Capital’s Ace Energy Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on January 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Capital Southwest Supports Stone-Goff Partners’ Investment in Danforth Advisors – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Capital Southwest Supports Centre Lane Partners’ Acquisition of Zenfolio – GlobeNewswire” published on September 27, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Capital Southwest Provides First Lien Term Loan to Capital Pawn – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 10, 2018.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UPS’ Marken Consolidates European Presence By Acquiring Three Companies – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Parcel Service Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UPS: A Fairly Valued Dividend Growth Company – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Patch.com and their article: “Non-Profit For People With Disabilities Buys Manassas UPS Store – Manassas, VA Patch” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tru Of Virginia Va has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 6,880 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc owns 23 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Franklin holds 0.52% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 8.75 million shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Co stated it has 58,027 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Monarch Inc reported 6,409 shares. Capwealth Limited Co owns 1.76% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 102,498 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Dc accumulated 0.14% or 14,269 shares. 520 were accumulated by Toth Fincl Advisory Corp. Ing Groep Nv holds 4,887 shares. 1,369 were reported by Shelton Mgmt. The New York-based Boyar Asset Mgmt has invested 1.95% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Swiss State Bank holds 0.31% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 2.55 million shares. Lsv Asset Management has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.88% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 8.94 million shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of stock or 150 shares.