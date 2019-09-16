Lyons Wealth Management Lifted Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $655,662 as Market Valuation Rose; As Unilever N.V. (UN) Share Price Declined, Inverness Counsel Increased Holding by $630,720

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 4,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 6,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 9.42 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Unilever N.V. (UN) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 10,512 shares as the company's stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 589,605 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.80M, up from 579,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Unilever N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $59.56. About 470,949 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17,654 shares to 658,783 shares, valued at $88.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 34,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,251 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).