Lyons Wealth Management Lifted Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $2.46 Million; Share Price Rose; Salient Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Stake by $43.86 Million

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.36. About 3.14 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 04/04/2018 – UPS COMMENTS ON PROPOSED TARIFFS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 1118.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 953,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.96 million, up from 85,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.61. About 825,010 shares traded or 33.51% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “It’s official: EQT splits into two companies – Pittsburgh Business Times” on November 13, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ETRN and EQM Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EQM Midstream Partners’ 10.5% Yield Is Safe – For Now – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQT Midstream Partners declares $1.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EQM Midstream Partners Completes Strategic Acquisition of Eureka Midstream and Hornet Midstream – Business Wire” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 426,737 shares to 12.73M shares, valued at $370.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 3.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associates Corporation has 18,184 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs holds 0.38% or 1.13 million shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 1.84M shares. Cv Starr & Tru accumulated 65,000 shares. The Missouri-based Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 1.90 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Llc accumulated 6,790 shares. 443,411 were accumulated by Blackrock. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 51,287 shares. 50,174 are held by Mariner Limited Liability Company. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com invested in 19,823 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.01% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 224,120 shares. 4,626 are owned by Hsbc Public Ltd Co. Advisory Rech Inc reported 710,541 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Parkside Finance Financial Bank & Tru invested in 0.17% or 11,090 shares.