Lyons Wealth Management Increases Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS); As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Holder Community Bank Has Boosted Holding

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53 million, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $209.19. About 16.87M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 01/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 01/05/2018 – Apple pops on earnings beat, strong guidance; 08/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Apple is said to work on touchless control, curved iPhone screen; 19/03/2018 – Apple Said to Have Secret Display Manufacturing Facility in California (Video); 16/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Car collides with school bus in Apple Valley; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – TOSHIBA SAYS SALE OF CHIP UNIT TO BAIN-LED CONSORTIUM HAS BEEN APPROVED BY CHINA REGULATORS

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $119.47. About 2.59 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Bank RBK To ‘B-/B’ And ‘kzBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does United Parcel Service, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:UPS) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Montreal Air Cargo Hub Mirabel Gets C$107 Million Boost – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bausch Health Ups Its Full-Year Outlook After Posting Solid Organic Growth – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “US Postal Service Takes Another Billion-Dollar Hit – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 holds 97,235 shares. New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Novare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 6,842 shares. Merriman Wealth Management has 2.86% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 135,082 shares. Dupont Cap Corp owns 11,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tctc Hldg Limited Co owns 49,844 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation holds 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 60,100 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 407 shares or 0% of the stock. Putnam Invs Ltd reported 6,302 shares. Riverhead Mngmt holds 23,803 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Poplar Forest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Foothills Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1.46% or 16,869 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt reported 99,175 shares stake. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.21% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. John G Ullman & Associate Inc reported 6,979 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,022 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 11,408 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Finemark Commercial Bank owns 203,330 shares or 2.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, King Wealth has 1.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 31,670 shares. Loews Corporation owns 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,300 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 3.51% or 129,227 shares in its portfolio. Greystone Managed Invests invested in 105,661 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Cap reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nadler Grp Inc has invested 2.83% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Anderson Hoagland Com reported 21,312 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. The California-based Alethea Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Panagora Asset Management has invested 3.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First City Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bancorp Of Hawaii reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Just Own The 9% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple returns to bond market (update) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Arcade will cost $5 per month? – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Pros (And 5 Cons) About Apple Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.