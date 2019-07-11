Lyons Wealth Management Increases Position in United Parcel Service (UPS); Citigroup (C) (C) Holder Augustine Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $344,162

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) (C) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 5,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,413 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 94,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (C) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $71.91. About 7.52 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNERS LP WGP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Inc.’s (C) CEO Michael Corbat on Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript); 27/04/2018 – Cboe, market makers targeted in VIX manipulation lawsuit; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, CARNEGIE, ERSTE, SWEDBANK TO MANAGE TALLINNA IPO; 27/03/2018 – CENTRAL BANKERS ARE AGAIN THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM: CITI’S MANN; 14/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts gun sales by retail clients; 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 02/05/2018 – Ford Represented by Autonomous Vehicle Development Partner Argo AI at Citi’s 2018 Car of the Future Symposium; 29/03/2018 – UBS IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S FLETCHER, CITI’S BRENNAN

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $103. About 1.09 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01M worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda holds 0.24% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 30,114 shares. Stifel has invested 0.22% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Somerset Tru Commerce has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Guyasuta Inv holds 100,523 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorp The has 0.24% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 168,250 shares. Tompkins Corporation accumulated 0.61% or 25,429 shares. Allstate has 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 26,490 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs accumulated 0% or 25,817 shares. Shelton Capital Management holds 1,369 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Mellon reported 6.88 million shares. Kwmg Llc owns 5 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,025 shares. Qci Asset Inc reported 1.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Co Il owns 83,475 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ri has invested 0.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Rech reported 81 shares stake. 4,110 are held by Pinnacle Advisory Gp. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.29% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 13,680 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 12,023 shares. Mathes Incorporated holds 1.81% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 57,163 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,824 shares. Nexus Invest Mngmt holds 3.57% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 388,755 shares. 185,664 were reported by Norinchukin Natl Bank The. Regentatlantic Lc has 0.53% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 121,289 shares. Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 5,612 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Inc Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 17,202 shares. 124,174 were accumulated by Buckingham Cap Management. Pictet Bankshares And Trust Limited stated it has 0.51% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Franklin Resources Inc has 25.17M shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mgmt owns 622,140 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford also sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Thursday, February 14.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,969 shares to 58,148 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy (Su) (NYSE:SU) by 43,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Tempur Sealy International (Tp (NYSE:TPX).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.23B for 9.77 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.