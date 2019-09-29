Lyons Wealth Management Increased Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); As Central Securities (CET) Shares Rose, Holder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Trimmed by $2.06 Million Its Position

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 4,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 6,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 68,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 352,344 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.75M, down from 421,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $798.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.34. About 13,824 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $262.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aberdeen Asia Pacific In Com (FAX) by 158,617 shares to 168,966 shares, valued at $706,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Amt (NEA) by 38,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Pgim Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold CET shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.75 million shares or 4.87% less from 2.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 1,426 shares. Diversified holds 13,307 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cibc World reported 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Jbf stated it has 0.14% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Twin Focus Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,354 shares. Bulldog Invsts holds 359,919 shares or 3.44% of its portfolio. Fincl Architects has invested 0.05% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Stifel Corp reported 38,871 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Citigroup has invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Roberts Glore And Il reported 9,375 shares stake. Wolverine Asset Management Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Envestnet Asset Management invested in 0% or 10,470 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 0.02% or 412,335 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Advsr holds 0.01% or 110,807 shares in its portfolio.