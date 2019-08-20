Lyons Wealth Management Holding In United Parcel Service (UPS) Was Upped; Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shareholder White Pine Investment Co Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.30 Million

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.64. About 3.18M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines CEO: Marketing Still Curtailed; 20/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Response To Emergency Airworthiness Directive; 21/05/2018 – VARIDESK Snags Former Southwest Airlines Exec For Chief Operating Officer Role; 18/04/2018 – CFM Intl deploying some 40 technicians to assist Southwest in engine inspections; 19/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing–Update; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: PLANE TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines fatality after engine failure; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – AUTHORIZED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM UPON COMPLETION OF REMAINING $350 MLN UNDER MAY 2017 $2.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – NOW ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN $2.0 BLN TO $2.1 BLN RANGE

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $116.79. About 2.11 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’; 04/04/2018 – UPS SAYS MOST INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS NOT AFFECTED BY TARIFFS; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman holds 0.11% or 19,580 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) has 0.17% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,609 shares. Finemark Financial Bank & reported 2.83 million shares. Amica Retiree Med reported 0.32% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Oh holds 0.42% or 5,973 shares in its portfolio. 5,407 are owned by Park Avenue Secs Ltd Llc. 1.75 million are held by London Communication Of Virginia. 29,188 are held by Impala Asset Llc. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 116,460 were accumulated by Da Davidson And. Brookstone Cap, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,933 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 6,527 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.16% or 4.37M shares. Farmers National Bank has invested 1.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 4,835 shares.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has 99,419 shares. Bridges Management Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 11,729 shares. Montgomery Inv invested in 7,900 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc reported 3,856 shares. Toth Advisory owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bryn Mawr Com stated it has 4,796 shares. 86,107 are owned by Cushing Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Tctc Holdings Limited Company reported 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Guardian Life Co Of America has 1,435 shares. Moreover, Hartline Corp has 0.26% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Delta Asset Ltd Tn holds 0.06% or 8,630 shares. Victory Capital reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Palisade Mgmt Limited Liability Nj holds 0.02% or 11,000 shares in its portfolio. Phocas Financial invested in 0.06% or 11,580 shares. Ameritas Inv holds 9,164 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

