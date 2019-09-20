Lyons Wealth Management Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) Lowered by $4.78 Million; Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Coastline Trust Co Trimmed Its Stake by $400,520 as Share Value Rose

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 24,624 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, down from 27,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $123.66. About 3.83M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 61.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 46,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 29,190 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01M, down from 75,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 3.56 million shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.53 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 638 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A holds 843 shares. Highland Mgmt Limited Liability reported 9,408 shares. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Corporation Mi has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Community Invest Co reported 6,671 shares stake. Horizon Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hamel Assoc Incorporated accumulated 55,896 shares or 2.53% of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Lc reported 599,009 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd invested in 162,523 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Bessemer Gru Inc has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 12,325 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,700 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,785 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha stated it has 76,722 shares. Df Dent & owns 2,716 shares.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $687.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Et (SCZ) by 8,000 shares to 34,974 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Adr A.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Butensky Cohen Financial Security, Florida-based fund reported 21,084 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 20,895 shares. St Germain D J reported 12,560 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Hilton Capital Limited Liability has invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ubs Asset Americas owns 6.34 million shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated invested in 12,833 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 82,404 shares. Enterprise Corporation reported 19,961 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 338,986 shares. Foster & Motley Inc holds 46,474 shares. Plancorp Limited Company holds 10,332 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hodges Capital has 0.22% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 16,209 shares. Bb&T Corporation owns 0.47% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 219,903 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Campbell Newman Asset accumulated 0.1% or 5,319 shares.

