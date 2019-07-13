Lyons Wealth Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered by $647,702; Denali Advisors Boosted Its Toro Company (TTC) Position by $571,200 as Market Valuation Rose

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Toro Company (TTC) by 86.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 8,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 9,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Toro Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $67.37. About 776,439 shares traded or 80.10% up from the average. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 24.15% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 21/03/2018 – TTC SUGAR TARGETS OVER HALF OF VIETNAM SUGAR MARKET SHARE; 24/05/2018 – TORO SEES 3Q EPS 64C TO 67C, EST. 68C; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Toro European Clo 5 Designated Activity Company; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees 3Q Adj EPS 64c-Adj EPS 67c; 30/05/2018 – EBIOSS EBI.MC – EXTENDS PERIOD TO CONFIRM TRANSACTION WITH BLACK TORO CAPITAL TILL JUNE 29; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO TTC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $2.66 TO $2.71; 23/04/2018 – Toro Supports 2018 Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q Adj EPS $1.20; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q EPS $1.21; 19/04/2018 – TORO ENERGY ADVANCES BPD STUDIES FOR WILUNA URANIUM PROJECT

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 5,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,104 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 11,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldg Com Limited owns 8,470 shares or 5.71% of their US portfolio. 1.06 million are held by Shell Asset Mngmt. Dean Assocs Limited Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 43,644 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs Inc reported 42,093 shares. Oberweis Asset Management stated it has 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Company accumulated 113,333 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda owns 55,000 shares for 2.72% of their portfolio. 61,014 were reported by S&T Commercial Bank Pa. Clark Mgmt Group Inc reported 485,043 shares stake. Blume Mngmt accumulated 59,277 shares or 3.67% of the stock. First Merchants holds 78,294 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel has 0.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.79 million are held by Ronna Sue Cohen. 5,226 are owned by Mcgowan Asset Management.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55M and $35.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 59,711 shares to 63,833 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Foolish Take: These 4 Digital Assistants Dominate the US Market – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/20/2019: ORCL, YY, WB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Video Game Roundup: E3 Update, MSFT Unveils Project Scarlett – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Microsoft (MSFT) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 56,500 shares to 150,900 shares, valued at $9.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,800 shares, and cut its stake in The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS).

More notable recent The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Toro Company to Acquire The Charles Machine Works – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Toro Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Toro Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About News Corp (NWS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Toro Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TTC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 82.09 million shares or 1.08% less from 82.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And invested in 0% or 3,995 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Liability has invested 0.66% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 68,000 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Llc invested in 1.59% or 68,390 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 13,493 shares. Bb&T Corp accumulated 88,019 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Bamco invested in 676,389 shares. Mufg Americas invested in 0% or 121 shares. New York-based State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Charles Schwab Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc reported 340 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Suntrust Banks holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 61,718 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.47% or 9,498 shares.