Lyons Wealth Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Trimmed by $647,702 as Stock Value Rose; Northrim Bancorp (NRIM) Stock Price Declined While Wedbush Securities Has Cut Its Holding

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Northrim Bancorp Inc (NRIM) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 11,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,798 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 56,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Northrim Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 11,377 shares traded. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) has declined 3.93% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NRIM News: 21/04/2018 DJ Northrim BanCorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRIM); 25/05/2018 – Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.24 per Share; 30/04/2018 – Northrim Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 5,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,104 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 11,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 24.20M shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stellar Ltd Co owns 42,610 shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability Co owns 2.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 104,995 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Lc accumulated 71,738 shares. Wharton Business Group Lc reported 38,898 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Hall Kathryn A has 0.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meritage Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership reported 6.44% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gabelli Funds Lc holds 743,649 shares. Loudon Inv Management Ltd Liability Com owns 4.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,839 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 1.27M shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Baillie Gifford & has 0.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.83M shares. Fayerweather Charles owns 9,385 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership holds 4.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 462,115 shares. Forte Capital Ltd Adv has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palestra Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 1.13 million shares or 4.36% of their US portfolio. 476,910 are owned by Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55M and $35.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 50,594 shares to 53,603 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sector Energy Select (XLE) by 5,904 shares to 18,736 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 7,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO).

Analysts await Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.84 per share. NRIM’s profit will be $4.80 million for 12.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Northrim BanCorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold NRIM shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 4.68 million shares or 1.11% more from 4.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corda Mgmt Lc invested in 30,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Blackrock has invested 0% in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). Wedge Capital L Lp Nc reported 0.01% stake. Pacific Ridge Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.83% or 90,271 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation has 13,540 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com holds 3,753 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 37,959 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd stated it has 1,035 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 5,858 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Com reported 19,244 shares stake. Fifth Third Bank reported 58 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.01% invested in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) for 257,149 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM).