Lyons Wealth Management Has Upped United Parcel Service (UPS) Position; Stephens Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Cut by $915,385 as Stock Value Rose

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $101.65. About 1.41M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013; 26/04/2018 – UPS SAYS ABOUT 70% FINISHED WITH $2 BILLION EUROPE INVESTMENT; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 15,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 516,378 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.53 million, down from 531,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $57.01. About 7.88M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.