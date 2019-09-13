Lyons Wealth Management Has Trimmed United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $4.78 Million; Shares Rose; Capstone Financial Advisors Stake in Grainger W W (GWW) Raised by $501,160 as Shares Rose

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 11,081 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97 million, up from 9,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $296.77. About 59,628 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 61.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 46,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 29,190 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01M, down from 75,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $122.52. About 482,936 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY REVENUE OF $17,113 MLN VS $15,510 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Fremont-Rideout Hlth Gp, CA Bnd Rtg To ‘A’ Fm ‘BBB-‘; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “5 reasons why UPS will finally deliver outperformance for investors – MarketWatch” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – “When Rates Really Suck And Drivers Take It On The Chin” – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “UPS unveils ‘breakthrough’ hybrid trucks that switch to EV mode – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “UPS to hire 4,400 in Philadelphia area for holiday season – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Invests in Autonomous Trucking Company, Tests Self-Driving Tractor Trailers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt Com (Operating As Southport Management) reported 5,472 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Panagora Asset Inc accumulated 14,775 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Lc holds 0.37% or 14,406 shares. California-based Strategic Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, Missouri-based fund reported 2,131 shares. Rnc Cap Mgmt holds 1.96% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 273,347 shares. Stock Yards Comml Bank & Tru Company reported 5,747 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund owns 14,547 shares. Wade G W & invested in 101,020 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Amer Natl Registered Advisor stated it has 6,532 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The Michigan-based Jlb & Associates has invested 0.26% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Corbyn Inv Inc Md owns 71,934 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.94 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “W.W. Grainger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $618.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 6,674 shares to 21,098 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,990 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (Prn) (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold GWW shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Investment Ltd Llc holds 6,912 shares. Hills Natl Bank Trust stated it has 2,937 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Limited holds 22,515 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Utah Retirement Systems holds 8,440 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Axa owns 45,503 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Johnson Financial Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Nomura Holding has 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Com reported 2.31M shares. 952 are owned by Nuwave Inv Mgmt Llc. Capital Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 829 shares. Tctc Hldg Llc invested in 0.01% or 950 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0.08% or 19,013 shares.