Lyons Wealth Management Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Valuation Rose; Bell State Bank & Trust Maintains Holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY)

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 33.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 65,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 260,296 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 194,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 6.39 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 5,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,104 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 11,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 6.03 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Augustine Asset Management owns 93,412 shares for 7.31% of their portfolio. Westfield Company Limited Partnership has 2.14 million shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Vision Cap invested 1.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bender Robert And Assoc reported 0.11% stake. Locust Wood Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 5.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 575,511 shares. Donaldson Limited Co holds 3.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 365,961 shares. Guardian Tru invested 1.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baskin Services owns 3.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 177,441 shares. Cincinnati Com invested in 4.74% or 1.43M shares. New Jersey-based Amer Economic Planning Adv has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 144,060 shares. Rothschild Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 1.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aviance Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.15% or 8,694 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited invested in 273,136 shares or 1.05% of the stock. 51,485 are owned by One Ltd Liability Company.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55 million and $35.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 22,200 shares to 75,631 shares, valued at $8.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. 300,000 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares with value of $2.89 million were bought by KEYES KEVIN. 50,000 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares with value of $478,000 were bought by Green Anthony C. 2,780 shares were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne, worth $24,936 on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 3.70 million shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research accumulated 133,329 shares. Lsv Asset accumulated 25.07M shares. Sequoia Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 13,180 shares or 0.01% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) invested in 14,928 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 7.26 million shares. Mackenzie Financial has 0.05% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 1.93M shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation owns 67,550 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wedgewood Ptnrs reported 0.02% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 5,000 are owned by Hilton Mgmt Llc. First Foundation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 20,800 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 28.11M shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Lincoln National Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Jump Trading Ltd holds 0.06% or 19,369 shares in its portfolio.