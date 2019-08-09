Lyons Wealth Management Has Raised United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $2.46 Million; Stock Price Rose; Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Shareholder Biglari Capital Lowered Its Stake by $128.30 Million as Share Value Rose

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 796,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569.72 million, down from 4.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $172.22. About 323,898 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Comparable Restaurant Traffic Down 1.3%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects Higher Commodity Inflation — Commodity Comment; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25 Vs. $1.20; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE APPROXIMATELY FLAT COMPARABLE STORE RETAIL SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cracker Barrel Old Country Store I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBRL); 12/03/2018 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Southern Bowls; 23/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Partners with Operation Homefront to Honor 100 Military Moms-to-Be; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Increases Qtrly Div and Declares Special Div; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.30 TO $9.40

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $116.87. About 859,168 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $1.01M were sold by Peretz Richard N..

Biglari Capital Corp, which manages about $585.81M and $835.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (NYSE:DKL) by 17,000 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

