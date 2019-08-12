Lyons Wealth Management Has Raised Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding; Tsp Capital Management Group Cut By $451,000 Its Goldcorp New (Prn) (GG) Position

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 41.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lyons Wealth Management Llc acquired 22,200 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Lyons Wealth Management Llc holds 75,631 shares with $8.45 million value, up from 53,431 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $98.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $114.69. About 1.58M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Bank RBK To ‘B-/B’ And ‘kzBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased Goldcorp Inc New (Prn) (GG) stake by 8.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 41,000 shares as Goldcorp Inc New (Prn) (GG)’s stock 0.00%. The Tsp Capital Management Group Llc holds 429,266 shares with $4.91 million value, down from 470,266 last quarter. Goldcorp Inc New (Prn) now has $ valuation. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Goldcorp Inc. To Stable From Negative; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou lstchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada Strategic Metals, Matamec Explorations and Sphinx Re; 29/03/2018 – GOLDCORP DEPOSITS FIRST GOLD ON TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q Net $67M; 26/04/2018 – Goldcorp Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meetings; 06/03/2018 GOLDCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.02 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in and Goldcorp Sign Collaboration Agreement; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE RECONFIRMED FOR GOLD PRODUCTION; 21/05/2018 – Goldcorp Says Peru and Nevada Would Make Its Portfolio Perfect

More notable recent Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America Corporation 6 NCUM PFD SR GG declares $1.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Gold: Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Investors Have Little Reason to Stick With Goldcorp Stock – Investorplace.com” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Bridgewater’s Top 5 Metals and Mining Holdings – GuruFocus.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldcorp: Not The Payday That Shareholders Envisioned – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Goldcorp (NYSE:GG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Goldcorp had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 26.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Announces CFO Succession Plan NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “21 Air Authorized For U.S.-Mexico Loop – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “FedEx ends another Amazon contract, giving UPS new leverage â€” and concerns – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “US Postal Service Takes Another Billion-Dollar Hit – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Berenberg. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of UPS in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $114 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golub Grp Ltd, a California-based fund reported 15,725 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 11,740 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Aqr Mngmt Llc has 6,336 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 593,799 shares. Johnson Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,467 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp owns 88,777 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Advent De holds 40,000 shares. Oakworth Inc accumulated 3,291 shares. Parkside Fin Natl Bank & Tru has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Daiwa Gru holds 0.04% or 36,628 shares in its portfolio. Guardian LP reported 12,257 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc reported 77,008 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Iberiabank Corp stated it has 47,448 shares. Beacon Fincl Grp Inc holds 1.28% or 69,882 shares. S R Schill Assoc holds 22.27% or 330,493 shares.