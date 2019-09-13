Lyons Wealth Management Has Raised Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $655,662; Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Stock Rose While Nbw Capital Has Lowered Its Holding

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 28,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 451,596 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67M, down from 479,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 5.72% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $13.67. About 388,861 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – CO AGREES TO USE PROCEEDS OF EACH SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 16/03/2018 – ZHEJIANG SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL 002648.SZ SAYS UNIT SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL USA AND SUNOCO PARTNERS MARKETING & TERMINALS INVEST $630 MLN TO SET UP JV ORBIT GULF COAST NGL EXPORTS; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450M, EST. $494.6M; 16/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 20/04/2018 – DJ NGL Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGL); 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 16/03/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Does Not Expect Material Impact from FERC Ruling; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS-WITHIN THE AMENDMENT, LENDERS CONSENT TO, SUBJECT TO CONSUMMATION OF INITIAL SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION, TO RELEASE EACH SAWTOOTH ENTITY; 15/03/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from NGL Fine-Chem for Oct 01 to Dec 31; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 4,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 6,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.82. About 5.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold NGL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 72.39 million shares or 2.24% more from 70.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Trust Lta owns 18,713 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hilltop Inc owns 0.04% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 12,800 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2.05M shares. Us Savings Bank De stated it has 3,000 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 158,950 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company holds 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 3,019 shares. Bankshares Of America De owns 1.58M shares. Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 323,900 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.1% or 110,920 shares. Advisory Research invested in 1.53% or 5.26M shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 390,477 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.04% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) or 20,131 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Com Ltd accumulated 0.25% or 2.49 million shares. Salient Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.44% or 3.96M shares in its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.13 million activity.

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $25.03 million for 17.09 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual EPS reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com holds 94,569 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking reported 3.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Fund Mngmt stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nuwave Inv Management Lc owns 10,788 shares. Leuthold Gp Limited Liability Company holds 1.69% or 97,952 shares. Van Strum And Towne holds 109,965 shares. Dodge Cox holds 31.36M shares. Robecosam Ag reported 230,164 shares. The Illinois-based West Family Invs has invested 1.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Planning Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 59,591 shares for 2.34% of their portfolio. Icm Asset Mgmt Wa holds 203,215 shares. Mairs & Pwr Inc holds 2.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.68M shares. 151,210 are owned by Lowe Brockenbrough And. First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division invested in 2.66% or 139,161 shares. The New York-based Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).