Lyons Wealth Management Has Cut Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake by $901,559; M&T Bank (Call) (MTB) Shareholder Capital Fund Management Sa Increased Stake

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in M&T Bank Corp (Call) (MTB) by 218.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 11,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The hedge fund held 16,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 5,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in M&T Bank Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.57B market cap company. The stock increased 5.26% or $7.71 during the last trading session, reaching $154.15. About 984,015 shares traded or 42.05% up from the average. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS D&T GROWTH TO BE ABOVE PHILIPS AVERAGE IN M/T; 15/05/2018 – M&T Bank Leads Construction Loan for MCR and MORSE Development’s TWA Hotel at JFK Airport; 30/04/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Sea Trials and Delivery Date of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 18/04/2018 – Buffalo News: M&T Bank sign trumpets Larkin Center presence; 12/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $194; 29/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Delivery and Charter Employment of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 24/04/2018 – IEC ELECTRONICS – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20, CO AND M&T BANK ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT; 03/04/2018 – U.S. top court suggests lower courts reconsider Tribune Co dispute; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $980M; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP – PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $43 MLN IN INITIAL 2018 QUARTER, COMPARED WITH $55 MLN IN CORRESPONDING 2017 QUARTER

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $117.62. About 1.39 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.95 million for 25.57 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Waste Management (WM) Reports Election of William B. Plummer to Board – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “4 Recession/Trade War Proof Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners Going Forward – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.52% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 32,572 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation owns 766,987 shares. Argyle Mgmt owns 41,075 shares. Summit Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,044 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Sb Invests Limited has invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). National Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 0.03% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 78,159 shares. Northwest Counselors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,600 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has 250,155 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.32% or 168,743 shares in its portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Meyer Handelman Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 389,381 shares. Rockland Tru holds 3,363 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55 million and $35.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 67,335 shares to 69,804 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$164, Is M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “M&T Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 14, 2019.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 148,182 shares to 44,418 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (Put) (NYSE:EXC) by 12,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,500 shares, and cut its stake in Sina Corp/China (NASDAQ:SINA).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $180,188 activity.