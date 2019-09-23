Lyons Wealth Management Has Cut Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding; Tekne Capital Management Has Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position By $11.83 Million

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 61.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 46,441 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Lyons Wealth Management Llc holds 29,190 shares with $3.01M value, down from 75,631 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $102.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 1.84 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 04/04/2018 – UPS SAYS MOST INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS NOT AFFECTED BY TARIFFS; 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 34.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tekne Capital Management Llc acquired 69,992 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Tekne Capital Management Llc holds 275,291 shares with $46.65M value, up from 205,299 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $462.81B valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.76. About 10.99 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn Commerce stated it has 6,110 shares. Vulcan Value Prtn Ltd Liability reported 4.15 million shares or 3.81% of all its holdings. Connors Investor Service Inc holds 0.2% or 14,881 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Assoc has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Fiduciary Inv Counsel holds 145,111 shares. Fdx holds 0.16% or 40,654 shares. Cambiar Investors Lc accumulated 270,094 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Citigroup owns 464,150 shares. The Illinois-based Old Republic Int Corporation has invested 1.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Payden & Rygel holds 7,700 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ks holds 55,706 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 113,508 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Loudon Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 12,164 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Inc accumulated 0.03% or 2,132 shares. Korea Invest owns 0.12% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 266,360 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.55 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UPS Drivers Don A Uniform Upgrade After 100 Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “UPS unveils ‘major redesign’ of driver uniforms as part of ‘company-wide transformation’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Expands Foreign Trade Zone Management And Consulting Services – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UPS lower after FedEx guidance slash – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UPS gains after Daiwa nod – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $229.10’s average target is 28.88% above currents $177.76 stock price. Alibaba had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 29. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 20. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $220 target in Monday, April 15 report. Bank of America maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Friday, September 6. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $23300 target. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. Mizuho maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating.