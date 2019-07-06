Lyons Wealth Management Has Boosted Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Market Value Declined; Hennessy Advisors Cut Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding by $700,400

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 20.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 33,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $116.48. About 844,499 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $102.42. About 1.48 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Aragon Region To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 91,479 were reported by Wealth Planning Lc. Bangor Bancshares stated it has 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Martingale Asset LP owns 10,909 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has 47,438 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.11 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invests Lp has 88,777 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 96,530 are held by Art Advsr Lc. Huntington National Bank accumulated 58,016 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc stated it has 57,483 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 26 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Linscomb & Williams holds 41,271 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. The California-based Telos Management has invested 0.82% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 2,319 are owned by Essex Fincl Serv Inc. Kingfisher Limited Liability Com owns 3,594 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel has 2.32% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando also bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $453.58M for 26.96 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $97,118 activity. Shares for $31,698 were sold by POPE JOHN C on Tuesday, January 15. 365 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares with value of $33,957 were sold by GROSS PATRICK W.