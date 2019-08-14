Lyons Wealth Management Has Boosted Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $2.46 Million; Share Price Rose; Groesbeck Investment Management Has Lowered Snap On Tools Com Com (SNA) Stake by $1.59 Million; Market Value Declined

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com (SNA) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 10,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 12,773 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 22,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $146.23. About 213,878 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $114.15. About 2.41M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg On SBI’s AT1; Publishes FAQ On Indian Hybrids; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FMCSA To Delay Compliance Deadlines For Driver Training Rule – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS To Release Second-Quarter Results On Wednesday, July 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Commentary: FAA Grants Help Airports And Freight Movement – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “US Postal Service Takes Another Billion-Dollar Hit – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Prtn Limited Liability Corp has 26,971 shares. Harvey Capital Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,500 shares. Beaumont Prtnrs Ltd invested in 1,881 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vista Cap Prtn holds 0.05% or 2,058 shares. Hl Services Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 40,003 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 914,317 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Weiss Asset Lp has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Comerica Fincl Bank reported 444,915 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 0.2% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 331,477 shares. Jlb Assocs Inc has 13,205 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Frontier Invest Mgmt owns 0.32% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 46,235 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited owns 8,080 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Management Lc has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fukoku Mutual Life holds 2,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Burke Herbert Retail Bank Communication has invested 0.23% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Snap-on acquires Cognitran for $31M in cash – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Snap On Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Snap-On Inc (SNA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.97 earnings per share, up 3.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $163.97 million for 12.31 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.76% negative EPS growth.