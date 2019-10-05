Lyons Wealth Management Has Boosted Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Charter Trust Company Decreased Its Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stake by $390,998 as Shares Rose

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 4,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 6,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company analyzed 2,854 shares as the company's stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 16,412 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, down from 19,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $62.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $140.47. About 2.06 million shares traded or 0.77% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.25B for 12.45 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Mackenzie reported 74,919 shares. Telemus Capital Llc accumulated 1,610 shares. Moreover, Godsey And Gibb Assocs has 2.36% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 119,503 shares. The Oregon-based Becker Capital Management has invested 1.92% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Federated Investors Pa owns 1.61M shares. Stifel Finance holds 0.13% or 356,502 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Co has 12,951 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 158 shares stake. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Co accumulated 0.09% or 2,902 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 106,232 shares. Davis Selected Advisers owns 0.22% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 327,451 shares. Connecticut-based Essex Financial Serv has invested 0.38% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 2,961 are held by Landscape Capital Llc. Brighton Jones Lc has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $859.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Incorporated Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,994 shares to 17,290 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Green Square Capital Limited Company holds 2,824 shares. Pinnacle Holdings Lc, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 21,282 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And invested in 2.76% or 151,210 shares. C Grp Holdg A S has invested 6.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The North Carolina-based Wedge L Lp Nc has invested 0.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Corda Invest Mgmt Ltd has 0.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,241 shares. The Wisconsin-based Thompson Management has invested 3.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd invested in 1.26M shares or 1.11% of the stock. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs stated it has 7,503 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Limited Liability Corp has 4.47 million shares. Mount Vernon Incorporated Md reported 49,478 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Iron Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,084 shares. 263,290 were reported by South State. Rwwm accumulated 205,232 shares.

