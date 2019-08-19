Lyons Wealth Management Decreased Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding by $901,559; Stock Value Rose; Blb&B Advisors Lifted Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holding by $579,040

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 14,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 107,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, up from 93,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 108,000 shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca to raise stake in Circassia to up to 19.9 pct; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU FOR W/ HYPERKALAEMIA; 18/04/2018 – ROCHE -RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM FDA OF ITS PMA SUPPLEMENT FOR COBAS EGFR MUTATION TEST V2 TO BE USED AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC TEST WITH TAGRISSO; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS EC AUTHORIZES RUBRACA FOR RECURRENT OVARIAN CANCER; 24/04/2018 – And more not great news here for $AZN- AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi/tremelimumab combo fizzles again on lung cancer; 08/03/2018 – Thornburg Investment Income Builder Adds AstraZeneca; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 19/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Tagrisso Used to Treat Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s drug Fasenra flops in COPD trial; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $119.26. About 107,792 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Inc reported 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Robecosam Ag reported 0.47% stake. Essex Invest Mgmt Lc owns 2,620 shares. Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 26,355 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.13% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cibc Retail Bank Usa, Illinois-based fund reported 3,574 shares. American Interest Grp, a New York-based fund reported 149,790 shares. First Natl Trust owns 33,349 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 34,294 shares. United Asset Strategies holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 55,931 shares. Aull & Monroe Inv Mgmt holds 1.38% or 24,762 shares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Llc has invested 0.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Vestor Cap Lc owns 29,853 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability owns 5,111 shares. Fosun reported 0.11% stake.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63M for 26.15 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55M and $35.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 22,200 shares to 75,631 shares, valued at $8.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 14,079 shares to 79,486 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,254 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.