Lyons Wealth Management Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $647,702 as Valuation Rose; Genworth Finl (Put) (GNW) Shareholder Centerbridge Partners LP Has Decreased Its Position

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.57M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83 million, down from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 1.28 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Rev $2.12B; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Sticks With FY Guidance; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 5,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,104 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 11,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55 million and $35.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 50,594 shares to 53,603 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bancorporation has 2.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 53,375 shares. Hilton Capital Limited Liability Com has 14,219 shares. Lbmc Invest Advsrs Limited Com invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coastline Tru Commerce invested in 1.35% or 76,371 shares. Overbrook Mngmt holds 2.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 91,235 shares. Moreover, Harris Assoc Lp has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,500 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has invested 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Falcon Edge Cap LP holds 272,900 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.29 million shares. 1,042 are owned by Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Com. Cadence Limited Com accumulated 0.65% or 60,902 shares. Pettee Investors Inc reported 15,935 shares stake. Martin Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,971 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 2.3% or 1.65M shares.

