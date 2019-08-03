Lyons Wealth Management Decreased Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $901,559; Sound Shore Management Has Lifted Cbs (CBS) Holding by $36.64 Million

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 1.59 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 779,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 3.67 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.56M, up from 2.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.4. About 2.65 million shares traded or 24.35% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 18/05/2018 – More on Moonves v Redstone now @FoxBusiness $CBS $viab; 07/05/2018 – CHARTER & CBS REPORT MULTI-YEAR CONTENT CARRIAGE PACT; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM PREPARING COUNTER PROPOSAL TO CBS TO ASK FOR MORE THAN 0.62 CBS SHARES FOR EVERY VIACOM SHARE; 16/03/2018 – CBS News reported on Friday that White House chief of staff John Kelly could depart the administration as early as today; 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger, source says [18:57 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: In coming days or weeks, it is likely that controlling shareholder Shari Redstone will move to fire CBS CEO Moonves and/or directors supportive of him as he battles to impose his will on the mgmt. structure of a combined CBS/Viacom, sources say; 09/04/2018 – VIACOM INC HAS ASKED CBS CORP FOR 0.68 CBS SHARES FOR EACH VIACOM CLASS B SHARE, VS INITIAL CBS OFFER OF 0.55; 04/04/2018 – Report on Business: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 16/05/2018 – National Amusements, acting by written consent, amends $CBS bylaws to require certain board actions with respect to dividends be approved by a supermajority of the CBS BOD.Move designed to prevent CBS BOD from diluting NAI vote. CBS sources tell me they are not surprised; 13/04/2018 – DUTCH FEB RETAIL SALES +2.6 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +5.1 PCT IN JAN – CBS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda Cap holds 27,568 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 19,626 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Llc holds 0% or 162 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Stephens Ar owns 17,103 shares. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% or 17,535 shares in its portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) LP holds 0.32% or 225,000 shares. Citigroup stated it has 330 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Burke & Herbert Comml Bank & Tru Company stated it has 4,725 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 9,641 were reported by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 0% stake. Pacific Global Mngmt Com reported 0.06% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.36% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Ca holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 5,450 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 61,323 shares.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 4,639 shares to 104,166 shares, valued at $122.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) by 71,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62M shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63 million for 25.60 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Hldgs Limited Liability Co owns 2.79% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 495,660 shares. Psagot House reported 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Papp L Roy Associates accumulated 10,549 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt Corporation has invested 1.93% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Stearns Fincl Services Group reported 1,949 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 2,101 shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset Management Incorporated owns 7,761 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc reported 5,111 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors invested in 0.19% or 44,835 shares. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Essex Inv Management Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,620 shares. Bridges invested in 3,570 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). The California-based Bailard Incorporated has invested 0.38% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 40,047 shares.