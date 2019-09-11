Lyons Wealth Management Cut Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Bares Capital Management Decreased Its Comscore (SCOR) Stake by $6.77 Million

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Comscore Inc. (SCOR) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 338,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.13% . The hedge fund held 3.19 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.61 million, down from 3.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comscore Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 23.56% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $2.78. About 1.20M shares traded or 24.91% up from the average. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 83.18% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $113.68. About 3.53M shares traded or 114.05% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.95 million for 24.71 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division has 539 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & Com has invested 1.57% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 32,430 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.23% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Brown Advisory Securities Llc invested in 0.06% or 2,479 shares. Smithfield Tru Communication holds 4,053 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. M&T Bancorp has 0.14% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 258,511 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1.53% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 77,456 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% or 6,996 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp Ny has invested 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cibc Bankshares Usa holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,574 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 3,443 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 238,616 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 45,089 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0.05% or 1.24M shares in its portfolio.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55 million and $35.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 59,711 shares to 63,833 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16,800 shares to 105,650 shares, valued at $30.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Despegar.Com Corp by 278,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 856,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Analysts await comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.43 earnings per share, down 38.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by comScore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 138.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold SCOR shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) reported 666 shares. Harvey Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 95,000 shares or 3.19% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi invested 0.8% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability holds 115,324 shares. Rgm Capital Lc invested in 4.14M shares or 5.69% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 30,000 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 210,326 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup holds 0% or 46,257 shares. Blackrock stated it has 743,827 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Ltd Liability Corp has 404,557 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al accumulated 1.08M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Bluecrest Ltd owns 51,120 shares. 26,197 were reported by Prelude Cap Limited Liability Corp.