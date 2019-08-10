Lyons Wealth Management Cut Position in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) as Share Value Rose; Wellington Shields & Company Position in Intrexon (XON) Raised as Share Value Rose

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 83.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The institutional investor held 315,800 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 171,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.79% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 2.21 million shares traded or 18.00% up from the average. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase Ib/IIa Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Di; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q REV. $43.8M, EST. $60.9M; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 16/04/2018 – Exemplar Genetics Rare Neurological Disease Model Cleared by FDA for Commercial Research Use; 21/05/2018 – Precigen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of INXN-4001; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 01/05/2018 – Intrexon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – lsolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss $42M

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $119.06. About 1.56 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 96,410 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) or 95,349 shares. Opus Point Prtn Mngmt Ltd stated it has 32,284 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors Limited Company reported 21,219 shares. Iridian Asset Mngmt Lc Ct has 181,283 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gmt Capital Corp holds 0.12% or 674,600 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com invested in 37,046 shares. Principal Financial owns 18,575 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 18,563 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Morgan Stanley stated it has 2.93M shares. American Intll Grp holds 0% or 46,953 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 27,424 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading LP accumulated 20,201 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 43,799 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $17.62 million activity.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,200 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,831 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen And Steers reported 0.01% stake. Becker Capital has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd owns 46,372 shares. Harbour Inv has 24,130 shares. First Allied Advisory Service Inc holds 0.08% or 22,155 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd has 400 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Central Bancorporation & Company reported 0.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 4,794 were reported by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc. Appleton Ma reported 4,496 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 4,698 were reported by Perritt Capital. Westchester Mgmt holds 4.32% or 97,186 shares in its portfolio. New England Research & Mgmt holds 0.24% or 3,450 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability owns 8,793 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 285 were reported by Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 26.11 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55 million and $35.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 67,335 shares to 69,804 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.