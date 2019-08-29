LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) to pay $1.05 on Sep 11, 2019; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) is expected to pay $1.05 on Sep 11, 2019. (NYSE:LYB) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $1.05 dividend. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s current price of $72.02 translates into 1.46% yield. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Aug 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.25% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $72.02. About 2.77 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) stake by 4.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co acquired 562 shares as Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 13,998 shares with $24.93M value, up from 13,436 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc. now has $872.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.25. About 2.42 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Drug sellers get a shot in the arm from Amazon report; 15/05/2018 – Amazon spokesperson Drew Herdener said that Seattle city revenue growth over the last 7 years “far outpaces the Seattle population increase over the same time period. The city does not have a revenue problem – it has a spending efficiency problem; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 10/04/2018 – Google Home smart speaker launches in India, joining Amazon Echo; 16/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S EUGENE KIM & CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON HAS SHELVED A PLAN TO SELL DRUGS TO HOSPITALS & INSIDERS SAY THERE ARE TWO REASONS WHY; 07/05/2018 – Walmart’s $15bn India bet sets up battle with Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 02/05/2018 – Lego, Amazon Start Platform for Interactive Building-Block Game; 26/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Amazon will raise the price of Prime membership for new members from $99 to $119, starting May 11.$AMZ; 04/04/2018 – Zenoss Announces Partnership With Google Cloud

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $498,873 activity. Patel Bhavesh V. also bought $498,873 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.14 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It has a 7.56 P/E ratio. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Casualty invested in 1.22% or 17,683 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc holds 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 6 shares. 47 were reported by James Rech. Advsrs Capital Management Llc holds 111,329 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Thornburg Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 1.78M shares. Hightower Lta owns 13,955 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) holds 0% or 58 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Management accumulated 4,790 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 4,143 shares. Proffitt And Goodson reported 22 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.16% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Amg Funds Ltd Llc reported 11,794 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 1.79% stake. Moreover, Delphi Ma has 0.99% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 12,735 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8800 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 26.91% above currents $72.02 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. Nomura downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $9300 target in Monday, July 22 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 11 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, August 5. Nomura upgraded the shares of LYB in report on Monday, April 15 to “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, August 5 report. Nomura maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Monday, August 5 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lyondellbasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LyondellBasell’s Valuation Says Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Stock Is Cheap for Too Many Reasons – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Fin reported 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Security Natl has invested 1.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sfmg has 1,682 shares. Stephens Mngmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 65 shares. Firsthand Capital accumulated 3.98% or 6,000 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Management Company holds 0.11% or 4,145 shares in its portfolio. Telemark Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 50,000 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & Communication holds 0.27% or 611 shares in its portfolio. 621 were reported by Livingston Gru Asset Company (Operating As Southport Management). Guild Invest Mgmt Inc has 348 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Leavell Management holds 0.22% or 1,094 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Badgley Phelps Bell has 2.54% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 23,528 shares. Savant Capital Ltd owns 4,484 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac accumulated 15,216 shares. Sigma Planning Corp invested in 1.42% or 14,044 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.64’s average target is 24.62% above currents $1764.25 stock price. Amazon had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4. M Partners reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”.