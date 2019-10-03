Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Stake Held by Midas Management Corp; Element Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Invesco LTD (IVZ) as Share Value Declined

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 63.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 103,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The hedge fund held 58,473 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20 million, down from 161,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 2.41 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI Wrld Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Net Asset Value(s); 22/03/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Mark 302 in Downtown Santa Monica; 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED ON INVESCO STAKE BUY; 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $1,355.8 MLN VS $1,192.6 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Invesco Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVZ); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco EQQQ Fund: Net Asset Value(s); 02/05/2018 – Invesco Energy Adds Glencore, Exits Weatherford; 27/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual calls for sacking of trust board members

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02M, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $83.9. About 551,492 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Cap Management stated it has 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Greenleaf reported 2,509 shares stake. Intact Invest reported 11,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Palladium Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Susquehanna Group Llp reported 326,701 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 0.09% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 1.66 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.15% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0.05% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 10,595 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 8,584 shares. Moneta Gp Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.14% or 198 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs Inc holds 0.45% or 15,146 shares. Hudson Valley Advsr Inc Adv owns 0.05% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 2,491 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 13,712 shares. Raymond James Associate has 681,481 shares. 145,000 were accumulated by 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. $57.04M worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares were bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IVZ shares while 127 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 306.73 million shares or 3.56% more from 296.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 0.08% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Arcadia Invest Mngmt Corporation Mi reported 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa has invested 0.01% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Moreover, Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 18,002 shares. American Century Cos Inc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Moreover, Gateway Advisers Ltd has 0% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 15,150 shares. Aqr Llc stated it has 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Amp Cap Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 152,060 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0.04% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Mariner Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 10,612 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma accumulated 0.03% or 4.02M shares. Parkside State Bank & Tru holds 0% or 467 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Tru Company invested in 0.02% or 89,665 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 52,799 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Stonebridge Limited Liability Company has invested 1.65% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 41,721 shares to 51,444 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 10,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

