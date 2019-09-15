Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Shareholder Midas Management Upped Holding by $645,000; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Increases Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02M, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $86.27. About 3.63M shares traded or 8.31% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 99.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 17,629 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $987,000, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 1.36 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Closer Look At LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LyondellBasell in MOU for $12B Chinese chemical investment – report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lyondell’s Houston refinery continues demolition program – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Fin, a Georgia-based fund reported 5,655 shares. 3,720 are owned by Homrich Berg. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.07% or 46,670 shares. North Carolina-based Horizon Investments Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Miller Howard Invests New York stated it has 837,335 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability has 11,204 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 15,200 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kistler has 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Manchester Limited Liability Company reported 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Swiss Natl Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 967,974 shares. 8,122 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset. Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 8,320 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Schroder Mgmt Grp holds 460,100 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp Ny has 27,430 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 17,786 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. Patel Bhavesh V. bought 7,246 shares worth $498,873.

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Molson Coors Tapped Out on Global Growth – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Molson Coors Is A Solid Value And Income Play – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hexoâ€™s â€œSmoke-Freeâ€ Strategy Is Solid, but Shares Remain Overvalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Molson Coors Brewing Company’s (NYSE:TAP) 2.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.