Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Shareholder Laffer Investments Raised Its Position; Guild Investment Management Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Holding as Share Price Rose

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $952.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $207.02. About 12.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s $22.8 Billion in Executed Repurchases Set Another Record; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple rejects Valve’s Steam Link app, blocking its release – Variety; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s new approach to its flagship phone has made it harder than usual to gauge the company’s success; 16/04/2018 – Apple apparently designed a gold-colored version of the iPhone X but didn’t release it; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers question FBI over San Bernardino suit against Apple; 23/04/2018 – Billboard: Apple Plans for Nashville Expansion as Jay Liepis Moves to Music City; 26/03/2018 – Apple chief Tim Cook said “well-crafted” regulation was required

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 391 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,887 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579.06M, up from 6,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $85.5. About 1.54 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Portfolio Management accumulated 0.43% or 50,316 shares. Spc Financial holds 4,350 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Company Ltd invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Global Endowment LP has invested 0.05% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cumberland Advsr accumulated 9,750 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Fort Washington Advsr Oh holds 0% or 3,395 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 39,105 shares. Ser Automobile Association has 0.09% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 398,915 shares. Benedict Advisors owns 0.51% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 14,017 shares. Hl Fincl Llc holds 15,189 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stanley holds 0.35% or 17,137 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 3.05M were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Williams Jones Associates invested in 88,202 shares. Hutchinson Cap Mngmt Ca holds 109,030 shares.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assurant Inc by 700 shares to 20,474 shares, valued at $2.12B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,605 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate (AREEP).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Investors Can Clean Up On The Dividend With Dow Stock – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Closer Look At LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Dow Stock for the Dividend as the Breakup Dust Settles – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 15.93M shares. Parsec Fin Mgmt holds 3.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 269,991 shares. 14.30M were reported by Wellington Mgmt Group Llp. Dock Street Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 189,403 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Liability owns 6,004 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Co Limited holds 0% or 8,060 shares in its portfolio. Community State Bank Na has 3.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 102,803 shares. Marathon, Maryland-based fund reported 21,448 shares. Todd Asset Ltd Liability reported 1.45% stake. Cap Mngmt Associates holds 2.37% or 8,019 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 2.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.13 million shares. Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1 shares. Holt Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Dba Holt Capital Prtn Ltd Partnership invested 1.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smithfield Tru stated it has 46,509 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.41 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.