Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Shareholder Laffer Investments Has Upped Stake by $32.87 Million as Shares Declined; Icahn Carl C Has Cut Its Freeport (FCX) Holding by $70.87 Million; Stock Price Declined

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 5.91 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 44.26 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570.46M, down from 50.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 7.29M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 11/04/2018 – Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 21/03/2018 – Indonesia’s lnalum expects to line up Freeport sale bank financing soon; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN CEO RICHARD ADKERSON SPEAKS IN LAUSANNE; 28/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282889 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT: GRASBERG OPERATIONS UNAFFECTED BY NEW REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE PER POUND FOR COPPER WAS $3.11 VS $2.67 PER POUND REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Net $692M; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Rio Tinto in talks with lnalum, Freeport for Grasberg sale; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Freeport, Exits Beadell; 24/04/2018 – Freeport quarterly profit rises on higher copper prices

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 391 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,887 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579.06 million, up from 6,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $86.01. About 1.08M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 81.03% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FCX’s profit will be $159.50 million for 25.23 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt stated it has 26,819 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,032 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Franklin Resource owns 918,553 shares. Hbk Lp stated it has 853,058 shares. Fire Gp has 10,000 shares. Brinker Cap Inc has 51,014 shares. Tb Alternative Assets Limited reported 0.21% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Aviva Pcl has 547,142 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.02% or 22,984 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn accumulated 0.02% or 5.53M shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 4.10M shares. State Street invested in 67.61 million shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. Another trade for 172,000 shares valued at $1.74 million was made by ADKERSON RICHARD C on Thursday, June 6. 50,000 shares valued at $524,340 were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Commercial Bank Comm reported 65 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 1.03M shares. Cypress Cap Gp accumulated 6,129 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 77,548 were reported by Foster Motley. Bartlett Limited Liability Company holds 66 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.07% stake. Fdx Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 634 shares. 398,071 were reported by Putnam Lc. Bokf Na has invested 0.07% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fiduciary Tru holds 32,472 shares. Tdam Usa Inc has 6,177 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 3.93M were reported by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,754 shares. Bridgewater Lp has invested 0.18% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1,356 shares to 36,930 shares, valued at $3.92 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in South Jersey Industries by 1,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,748 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Inc.