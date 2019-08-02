Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Shareholder Laffer Investments Has Boosted Its Stake by $32.87 Million; Lcnb (LCNB) Stock Rose While Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Stake

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 391 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 6,887 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579.06M, up from 6,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.34% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $76.32. About 3.27 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Lcnb Corp (LCNB) by 49.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 70,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.84% . The institutional investor held 210,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 140,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Lcnb Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.64. About 5,362 shares traded. LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) has declined 3.43% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LCNB News: 21/05/2018 – LCNB Corp. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp 1Q EPS 27c; 18/04/2018 LCNB CORP LCNB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 19/04/2018 – DJ LCNB Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCNB); 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LyondellBasell slides after Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Investors Can Clean Up On The Dividend With Dow Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.1% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Amica Retiree Medical Tru owns 1,801 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd has 2.76 million shares. Asset Management One Limited has 0.1% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 228,132 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.09% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 300,695 were accumulated by Hamlin Mngmt Ltd Liability. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Valicenti Advisory Ser holds 57,465 shares. Aviva Public Limited holds 0.22% or 396,965 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na has 0.13% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 6,222 shares. Fort LP reported 579 shares. City invested in 0.01% or 245 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Intact Management invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 83 shares to 66,045 shares, valued at $6.69 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tcp Capital Corp by 50 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,226 shares, and cut its stake in South Jersey Industries.

More notable recent LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LCNB Corporation (LCNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 27, 2017 – Nasdaq” published on February 24, 2017, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: IBM, BA, LIN, SPG, EXC – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is GNC Holdings Inc (GNC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “LCNB Corp. Agrees to Acquire Columbus First Bancorp, Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: December 21, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.63, from 2 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold LCNB shares while 14 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 3.56 million shares or 6.66% more from 3.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 12,890 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 12,522 shares. California Employees Retirement invested in 20,700 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) or 9,100 shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 107,252 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 0% invested in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) for 11,303 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 99,453 shares. Bartlett & Co Ltd Company accumulated 3,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc stated it has 35,243 shares. Finemark Commercial Bank invested in 11,953 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc has 0% invested in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB). Blackrock owns 457,812 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $8,475 activity.