Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Share Value Declined While Meritage Portfolio Management Has Upped Its Stake; As Kroger Co (KR) Market Valuation Declined, Sasco Capital Has Increased Holding by $4.02 Million

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 67.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 20,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 50,316 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, up from 29,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 2.41 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 167,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.38M, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 11.11 million shares traded or 9.75% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – THERE IS ‘NO TRUTH’ TO TARGET-KROGER MERGER REPORT – CNBC, CITING; 17/05/2018 – Kroger and Ocado have sealed a deal to develop online delivery; 08/03/2018 – BOXED IS SAID TO REJECT KROGER’S $400 MILLION PURCHASE OFFER; 23/05/2018 – Kroger Beefs Up Amazon Response With $200 Million Meal-Kit Deal; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 17/05/2018 – Kroger to Increase Its Existing Investment in Ocado by 5% in a Subscription Rights Agreement; 10/05/2018 – Kroger to Participate in BMO 13th Annual Farm to Market Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group for $2.15 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 22%; 07/03/2018 – Kroger Participates in Natural Products Expo West

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kroger expands test concept with Walgreens – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Looking At The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kroger: Reconsidering It For Diversification Purposes – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week – Investorplace.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Smead Value Fund Buys 2 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 161,073 shares to 653,514 shares, valued at $30.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perrigo Company Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 212,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,227 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Illinois (NYSE:OI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 10,863 shares. Boston Common Asset Limited Co holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 61,802 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 1.01 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora accumulated 960 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 325,489 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 32 shares. First Allied Advisory Service stated it has 102,421 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Sei Invs Company invested in 538,311 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Co holds 0.04% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 2.51M shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Bellecapital International reported 26,701 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. 60 are held by Amer Research &. Aperio Ltd Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Fdx Advsrs reported 0.04% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Lincoln National Corporation reported 11,353 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 invested in 112,046 shares or 2.02% of the stock. 43,419 are owned by Mason Street Limited Co. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 17,793 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Llc holds 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 390 shares. First Republic Investment invested in 608,302 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management stated it has 0.05% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Korea Invest Corporation, Korea-based fund reported 59,019 shares. Field And Main Bancorp holds 0.16% or 1,990 shares. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 18,127 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 391,555 were accumulated by Brandywine Global Investment Ltd Company. Two Sigma Securities Lc stated it has 3,297 shares. Voya Investment Management invested 0.27% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Meeder Asset Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 92,683 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,984 shares.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LyondellBasell in MOU for $12B Chinese chemical investment – report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Time To Buy LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 17,750 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 733 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. 7,246 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares with value of $498,873 were bought by Patel Bhavesh V..